The Nittany Lions are often favored when playing at Beaver Stadium, and Saturday’s contest against Idaho is no exception.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, Penn State is a 39.5 point favorite against the Vandals, with the average score prediction being 43-7 in favor of the hosts.

Oddsshark calculates that 73% of people wagering on the contest have picked the Nittany Lions to cover the massive spread, while 27% favor the visitors to lose by 39 points or less. The odds for each team to cover the spread are -120 apiece.

Penn State’s moneyline is -1964, while Idaho’s is a whopping +13500, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Vandals pulling the upset, the payout would be $13,500.

The consensus over/under for the game is 58.5. The consensus is a little more contentious amongst those placing a wager on the outcome, but the projections still skew toward taking the over. According to Oddsshark, 57% of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score at least 59 total points.

Prediction: Penn State 48, Idaho 10.

The Nittany Lions win this one handily, but will narrowly miss covering the spread. Penn State should have no problem taking care of the Vandals, but a 40-point margin of victory is difficult to achieve, regardless of the talent disparity between the two sides. I would stay away from placing a bet on this one, especially since the odds aren’t particularly favorable for either team.