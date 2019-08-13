Penn State students will be unable to purchase guest tickets for the student section in 2019.

According to Penn State, the decision was made “due to very high ticket demand, and in an effort to provide Penn State students every opportunity to attend games.”

Instead of guest tickets, Penn State students will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets outside of the student section for five of the seven home games. The tickets will be sold during the week leading up to the home game. Students can purchase up to two tickets per game, allowing them to bring a guest.

The five home games this will be in effect at are Idaho, Buffalo, Purdue, Indiana and Rutgers.

These tickets will not be located in the student section.

Students must present their Penn State IDs in order to purchase these tickets and receive a discount.

More information on the new system can be found here.

https://gopsusports.com/sports/2019/8/12/football-guest-tickets.aspx