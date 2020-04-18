Despite this year’s Blue-White game and spring practice being canceled, it hasn’t stopped the Penn State coaching staff from releasing a spring depth chart.

Here are four takeaways from the first look at how the Nittany Lions will line up in the 2020 season.

Answers at wide receiver

With the departure of KJ Hamler to the NFL, and Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer departing via transfer, the wide receiver room for the Nittany Lions will look a little different this season.

But what remains is Jahan Dotson, who will likely be a workhorse for Penn State but not necessarily in the same role as his two years prior.

It appears that the coaching staff would like to work Dotson in the slot this season as that is where he is listed in the first spring depth chart.

And with the departure of Hamler, Dotson is the clear man to take on this role as he showed flashes of excellence last season, especially while working in the middle of the field.

But while the Nittany Lion offense has a proven young talent in Dotson, the other starting wideouts have a little less experience under their belts.

The starting group is rounded out with sophomore Daniel George and redshirt freshman TJ Jones, who appeared in just one game last season.

According to 247Sports, Jones was 3-star prospect coming out of high school.

Brisker over Sutherland at safety

With the departure of reliable safety Garrett Taylor, a starting spot has opened up in the Penn State secondary and upperclassmen Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland were expected to battle for the role in the now canceled spring practices.

In the first depth chart, it appears that Brisker currently has the edge over Sutherland.

Brisker’s upside is that he is a much more physically gifted safety, as his 6-foot-3 frame allows him to have some impressive range when tracking down deep balls thrown by opposing quarterbacks.

But expect Sutherland to continue to make this a battle once the players return as he has made quite the impact himself in his time with the Nittany Lions, going from special teams standout to a legitimate playmaker on defense.

Micah Parsons the returner?

One part of James Franklin’s depth chart which came as an interesting surprise was that star linebacker Micah Parsons is listed an the top off returner.

Penn State's first depth chart it released had Parsons as the top kick returner, but then the program put out an updated depth chart that reflected the separate kick return positions.

Parsons practiced in the role of kick returner all last season and constantly asked to be included in the kick return game, the star linebacker never got a chance to bring one back.

Returning kicks will always increase the risk of injury for any player which is why many stars despite their strength and speed don’t return kicks.

And while it’s an interesting idea, expect that role to possibly change as the team gets closer to the season as Franklin will likely not want one of his leaders on the defense being vulnerable to injury.

Jordan Stout all over special teams

Long-range kicker Jordan Stout appears to be back in a do-it-all role for Penn State this season as his name can be found all over the Nittany Lions depth chart.

Stout is listed as the first team kickoff specialist, punter and holder coming into the 2020 season.

In the original depth chart that was released Stout was also the starting field goal kicker, but in the updated version he is now listed behind Jake Pinegar.

It is likely that Stout continues to be a long range field goal specialist while Pinegar takes care of shorter kicks and extra points, but once Penn State is allowed to return to practice, these kickers will likely battle for their respective spots.

Stout’s versatility on special teams makes him an incredibly valuable player to the program who we will be seeing a lot of this upcoming season.

Stout, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was also the first kicker to hit two field goals over 50 yards in a single season since Kevin Kelly in 2008.