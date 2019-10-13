The Penn State offense walked into Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night with a tough task ahead of them.

And right away, the Nittany Lions got punched in the mouth.

Penn State finished the first quarter with 10 total yards, but they didn’t let that quarter define them.

But the Nittany Lions continued to battle, continued to grind and ended the game on their own terms to leave Kinnick Stadium 1-0 this week.

“I thought the first quarter on offense, we looked like a young team,” James Franklin said. “We were making mistakes that we hadn’t normally made but we calmed down after that.

“I was just proud of how our players and coaches managed the game. We protected the football. We scratched and clawed for just enough points.”

Quarterback Sean Clifford looked like a quarterback that never played a big game on the road in the first quarter. He had antsy feet that led to two sacks on the opening drive, he bobbled a snap and just heaved the ball into open space on the second drive.

Clifford showed his youth in that quarter, but he played mistake-free football, showing what ultimately won him the starting job and it showed in his ability to use his legs.

Clifford ended up rushing for 67 yards on Saturday and scrambled more than a few times in big situations to pick up first downs.

The young quarterback didn’t do anything to lose Penn State the football game, he took care of the ball and it was enough for the Nittany Lions to get the job done.

In fact, Penn State was able to run out the clock and end the game on its own terms, something the Nittany Lions haven’t been able to do against some of the top teams in the country.

“To end the game on our terms like that, four minute offense, we haven’t really been able to do that really under the old offensive system, under the new offensive system, even years we won the Big Ten Championship,” Franklin said. “We weren’t really able to do that against a good team on the road.”

And a big reason why they were able to do that was the performance by Noah Cain.

Cain came into the game in the first quarter when Penn State’s offense was completely out of sorts and ended up carrying the ball three times for 19 yards. He had all but one of Penn State’s positive yards in the first quarter.

And from there on it became the Noah Cain show.

“Noah, coming in, really giving us a spark,” Clifford said. “He is a hard-nosed runner and that’s what we needed today. Noah obviously stepped up today and I’m really proud of him.”

Cain’s downhill, physical style of running was on full display throughout the fourth quarter as Penn State drove down the field and the running back punched the ball in at the goal line to give the Nittany Lions a 17-6 lead.

The freshman also returned to the field on Penn State’s final drive of the game where he grinded out a first down on a third and short to seal the victory for the Nittany Lions.

Cain’s running style is perfect for a tough, physical game on the road and, much like the Penn State offense, he continued to grind throughout and eventually got rewarded.

“Noah is a very downhill guy, very little indecision,” Franklin said. “He sticks his foot in the ground and goes downhill. He is always falling forward. We went into this knowing he was going to be our four minute back.

“He continues to do great things and I’m really proud of him.”

Cain finished the game with 102 yards on the ground, Devyn Ford had the second most rushing yards from the “LawnBoyz,” finishing with only 17 yards.

It certainly wasn’t a perfect performance from the Penn State offense and there are many things they can improve on, with Clifford citing finishing drives with touchdowns as one of those things.

“I think it's a mentality we need to have,” Clifford said. “I’m not saying we didn’t but it’s on me. I have to execute better.

“We are moving the ball, but we just have to finish when it’s on the 35, 25, in the fringe area. We have points on the board.”

Penn State scored on both of its trips to the redzone on Saturday, but one drive late in the third quarter stuck out to the Nittany Lions offense.

Penn State got the ball to the Iowa 1-yard line after a controversial touchdown was overturned where it appeared Pat Freiermuth crossed the goal line.

From there Penn State ended up in the end zone again, but a holding penalty took another seven points off the board.

The Nittany Lions ended up settling for a field goal, something that Clifford wasn’t happy about and in certain games could change the outcome of the game.

But for Franklin, while Penn State’s offense wasn’t perfect, they did just enough to win and that is what he wants his football team to take away from a gritty win in Iowa.

”There are guys that probably felt like they didn’t play great tonight but we played good enough to win and we should always feel like that,” Franklin said. “We should always feel like there is areas or things we should get better at.”