Penn State’s first three games provided more questions than answers. At this point, we don’t know what this Penn State team is.

Friday night should answer most of these questions.

The Nittany Lions played their first three games in the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium, but will now hit the road to Maryland. College Park isn’t considered a hostile environment, but this Friday certainly will be.

Maryland has sold out its student allotment, and the crowd, and the players, will all be wearing black on Friday night.

The environment will be tough, and so will the team opposite Penn State.

The Terps had a really strong start to the season, putting up 70-plus points in their first two games against Howard and then-ranked Syracuse.

While they lost their last game against Temple — a solid opponent — so Maryland is still no easy team to beat.

Its defense has also been sturdy this season, allowing 13 points per game. Penn State’s offense is inexperienced, and for many this will be their first road game.

This isn’t a game against Rutgers or Illinois, where even a road game wouldn’t give them much trouble.

This is a good team in a tough environment, and to make matters worse, the routine has to change.

With a Friday game, everything was pushed back a day, and while Penn State had the bye week, which made the adjustment easier, it’s still not an easy fix.

Franklin mentioned some hectic travel this past weekend with coaches on recruiting trips, so even though they may try to adjust, a schedule change still makes things difficult.

Will this game firmly decide what this Penn State team is? No. One game doesn’t decide a season.

2016 is a prime example of this. It takes time for a team to find confidence and find its groove.

People often forget, but the Nittany Lions played a competitive game against Kent State to open the season.

That doesn’t even seem like the same season as the Big Ten Championship that followed.

However, at this point in the season, a game like this could make or break a season.

If the Nittany Lions go out and put together a strong performance, that could give them confidence and propel them into success this season.

If they go out and lose in unconvincing fashion, it could spell disaster as the season goes on.

The schedule doesn’t get easier after this. Purdue, Iowa and Michigan follow this matchup, and if Penn State wants to roll through these games, it can’t suffer a shot to its confidence.

This is Sean Clifford’s first true road game. This is a tough environment, and with an even tougher game with a rumored night time clash in Iowa City on the horizon, this game in Maryland is a good first test.

Can this team compete for a Big Ten title or New Year’s Six berth? Will it be regulated to irrelevant bowl contention?

We don’t know now, but when the clock hits 0:00 on Friday night, we’ll have a better idea.