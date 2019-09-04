With the NFL season a few days away, there will be a handful of players making their regular season debuts.

Let’s take a look at what former Nittany Lions could make an impact as early as this week.

Trace McSorley - QB, Ravens

After being drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft, McSorley proved himself throughout the preseason as he threw for a total of 533 yards, a completion rate of 56.7 percent and four touchdowns.

McSorley is listed on the Raven’s depth chart as the No. 3 QB behind starter Lamar Jackson and backup Robert Griffin III.

Miles Sanders - RB, Eagles

Miles Sanders has made a name for himself in Philadelphia since he was drafted in April.

The running back has risen to the backup spot on the depth chart behind only Jordan Howard, and is also listed as the punt returner for the Eagles ahead of this season.

Sanders has been getting a lot of attention from his performance during training camp, and has had a small portion of opportunities in the preseason. Sanders ran the ball only eight times in three games and gained 37 total yards.

Shareef Miller - DE, Eagles

The former Nittany Lion defensive end secured a roster spot on the Eagles alongside his former teammate Miles Sanders.

Miller recorded two sacks throughout the preseason and seven total tackles. He currently sits as the last defensive end on the depth chart.

Amani Oruwariye - CB, Lions

Oruwariye did something this preseason that hadn’t been done in over 15 years in the Lions organization.

The corner tallied five pass defenses, the most since 2003 when Blue Adams notched seven.

Oruwariye was named to the Lions’ 53-man roster ahead of the upcoming season and is listed as the last corner on the depth chart.

Ryan Bates - OT, Bills

Bates was initially drafted by the Eagles in April, but was traded to the Bills in exchange for DE Eli Harold.

The former Penn State lineman earned a spot on Buffalo’s roster as the third left tackle on the depth chart.

Nick Scott - S, Rams

Scott was drafted in the final round of the NFL draft and played in all four games of the preseason for the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Scott made the final roster as a backup free safety.

Connor McGovern - OL, Cowboys

McGovern was expected to make then Cowboys 53-man roster before being placed on IR due to a pectoral injury.

The lineman had a setback late in camp during his recovery process from the injury.

Jason Cabinda, Kevin Givens, DeAndre Thompkins and Koa Former were all cut from their respective teams, but Cabinda and Givens earned practice squad spots on the Lions and 49ers respectively.