Lamont Wade has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The safety announced via Instagram that he would not be returning for a fifth season at Penn State.

Wade started every game for Penn State the past two seasons and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media following the 2020 season.

Wade finished the 2020 season tied for fifth on the team with 37 tackles. Wade also recovered two fumbles and had his first career interception.

The Clairton, Pennsylvania native also returned a kickoff for his first career touchdown in 2020.

