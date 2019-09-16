It was a wild weekend for the Big Ten.

While Michigan and Wisconsin enjoyed an early bye week, the rest of the conference was all over the map on Saturday.

There were teams that impressed, while others disappointed as the conference experienced a mixed bag of results in Week 3.

With Big Ten play set to start across the league this coming week, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Maryland and Michigan State fall flat

After running over then-No. 23 Syracuse last week, Maryland enjoyed its first placement in the Top 25 of the AP Poll in some time.

That wouldn’t last long.

The Terps might have been caught looking ahead to their Big Ten home opener against Penn State when they traveled to face Temple in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Maryland looked out of sorts offensively throughout the contest and surrendered a Temple touchdown in the fourth quarter in what was a 20-17 victory for the Owls.

The loss knocked Maryland out of the Top 25 and was one of the surprises of the weekend. Another such surprise was the poor play of Michigan State.

The Spartans came into their meeting against Arizona State flying high after two dominating wins to open the season.

While their defense kept the Sun Devils at bay for most of the contest, Michigan State was abysmal offensively, as it was unable to record a point for three quarters.

Despite getting on the board with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Spartans surrendered a touchdown with under a minute remaining and a penalty nullified what was a game-tying field goal by kicker Matt Coghlin.

Coghlin would miss the retry with six seconds left and Michigan State was left to pick up the pieces.

Minnesota escapes again

Something is going on in Minneapolis, and “luck” might not be enough to explain it.

The Gophers survived a scare from South Dakota State in their season-opener, before converting a fourth-and-13 to force overtime the very next week at Fresno State and winning with a walk-off interception in that first overtime session.

On Saturday, Minnesota trailed Georgia Southern 32-28 with three minutes remaining and needed 29 yards on third down from its own 6-yard line.

The hosts would miraculously convert on third down and moved down the field, finishing a 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with Tyler Johnson leaping over a defender for the game-winning touchdown, his third of the day.

The Gophers have narrowly escaped in all three of their games this season, but they might not be so lucky in Big Ten play.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw five teams ranked in the Top 25.

Penn State held steady at No. 13 after its narrow victory over Pitt, while Ohio State remained at No. 6 after its demolition of Indiana and Michigan fell to No. 11 following its bye week.

Wisconsin moved into a tie with the Nittany Lions at No. 13 with both teams tallying 726 points. Penn State is on a bye week coming up, while the Badgers will host Michigan next Saturday.

Rounding out the conference’s presence in the Top 25 is No. 18 Iowa. The Hawkeyes won their in-state battle on Saturday in bizarre fashion and were rewarded by being bumped up one spot in Sunday’s installment of the AP Poll.

Maryland and Michigan State were dropped from the rankings, as this is the first time all season that the league has totaled less than seven teams in the Top 25.