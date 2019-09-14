Micah Parsons is passionate about football, and he loves playing in big games like these in Beaver Stadium.

The central PA native knows this Pitt-Penn State rivalry better than a lot of guys on his team, and he felt obligated to really bring it for this 100th and possibly final clash between the two schools.

“You gotta bring a lot of love to the game, a lot of passion for something like this,” Parsons said. “This is a special place.”

And that he did.

The second year linebacker and former No. 7 overall recruit led the Nittany Lions in total tackles (9), solo tackles (7) and tackles for loss (2) on their way to a 17-10 victory over Pitt.

“One of my main things I was thinking about was how we’d be remembered,” Parsons said. “With this being the last game, with things going so deep into this rivalry… that’s just something I really thought about.”

Parsons continues to prove that he is an extremely versatile and valuable chess piece on this dominant Penn State defense.

The sophomore was all over the field making impact plays at every level, whether it be tracking down a running back, rushing the passer or dropping back into coverage.

Early in the first quarter, Parsons was in zone coverage in the middle of the field when Pitt’s quarterback attempted to find a receiver on a post route over the middle. Parson’s tracked back and made a diving pass deflection to force an incompletion.

As for the pass rush, Parson’s didn’t blitz much, but he did have a play where he got into the backfield and forced an errant throw out of Kenny Pickett.

“He’s a freak athlete, he can bend the corner like no other, and at high speeds,” linebacker Cam Brown said. “I feel like coach Pry is trying to use him the best he can, use his athleticism and his speed on the field, and use it on the edge to when he can.”

Parson was disruptive no matter what his assignment was on defense. The former defensive end lined up on the d-line in certain goal-line situations, dropped back in coverage and blitzed from his usual linebacker spot as well.

In his second season, and first as a starter, Parsons is really starting to come into his own and his teammates had a feeling this leap was coming.

“I sensed that from the beginning from camp when Micah started improving in the film room and even being able to help me out on certain things, that’s when I knew Micah had turned over a new leaf and that he’s ready to be the Micah Parsons that you all are waiting for.” Brown said.

And Parsons isn’t satisfied with where he’s at, and it really seems like he might never be.

“I’m really just trying to get better, keep moving towards my own goals,” Parsons said. “I don’t think I should really get satisfied right now, I should just keep going hard.”