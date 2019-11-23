COLUMBUS, Ohio — On paper, the numbers didn’t look all that impressive for Penn State’s defense on Saturday.

However, the Nittany Lions 28-17 defeat at Ohio State was a rare case where the numbers don’t tell the full story.

Sure, Penn State allowed 417 total yards — the third consecutive week that this unit has given up over 400 yards — and gave up an average of five yards per play.

But by that same token, the Nittany Lions would have lost by a lot more than 11 points if it wasn’t for their defense.

In fact, Penn State wouldn’t have recovered from its offensive struggles in the first half if Brent Pry’s unit wasn’t there to keep the Nittany Lions in the game.

Penn State had just 64 total yards after two quarters and all five of its first half drives resulted in punts. And yet, Ohio State scored on just two of its five possessions in the first half, despite starting in plus-territory twice.

Despite consistently being put in positions to give up points, the defense stood tall when called upon, most notably in a goal-line situation when safety Lamont Wade jarred the ball loose from quarterback Justin Fields to save a touchdown and keep the game from being put out of reach early.

“It was one of those things where I was telling myself that I had to do something, anything to impact the game” Wade said. “So I just set out to make a play.”

Even after holding the Buckeyes to just 14 points in the opening half, Ohio State still marched down the field on its opening possession of the second half to take a 21-0 lead and putting the Nittany Lions in a deep hole.

And with backup quarterback Will Levis inserted into the game after Sean Clifford went off with an apparent knee injury, things looked dire for the visitors.

But that was before the defense would provide the spark that Penn State desperately needed.

Trailing 21-7 midway through the third quarter, linebacker Micah Parsons stripped the ball away from Buckeye running back J.K. Dobbins, and it was recovered by Wade. Two plays later, Levis’ one-yard touchdown run made it a one-score game.

Penn State’s defense was not done.

On the very next series, Wade ripped the ball out of Fields’ grasp once again for Ohio State’s third turnover of the game. The Nittany Lions were set up with a short field and would eventually kick a field goal, cutting the deficit to just four.

In the span of 21 minutes in real time, Penn State had gone from being down 21-0 to trailing by four and thinking of pulling off an improbable comeback.

“We were talking in the locker room [at halftime] that we’re not out of it, and I think you saw that momentum in the second half” senior safety Garrett Taylor said. “We got a takeaway right away, then another takeaway and then forced a 3-and-out and the offense had another chance to put points on the board, and take the lead.”

It’s important to take context into account when analyzing a game like this.

For one thing, Penn State came into the contest as double-digit underdogs, and for good reason.

The Nittany Lions had struggled mightily on defense since their second bye week of the season, and it resulted in a loss to Minnesota, and a narrow victory over Indiana.

On the other hand, Ohio State was averaging 51.5 points per game coming into Saturday and had beaten its opponents by an average of 39 points.

Suddenly, giving up over 400 yards doesn't matter as much when, as a unit, you force three turnovers and hold the No. 1 scoring offense in the country to 28 points, a mark that was six points below the Buckeyes’ previous lowest point total this season.

“I thought that we got back to playing with confidence on defense, which we had been doing for most of the season,” James Franklin said. “I thought we limited the impact of Dobbins — even though he still did some good things — and we forced [Justin Fields] to make some really difficult plays in the passing game. To his credit, he hit them.”

Like most defensive units this season, Penn State’s defense ran into problems against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions had trouble stopping the run initially, surrendering 147 yards on the ground in the first half, and 229 for the game. They also let Justin Fields break contain on a couple of key third downs, extending drives that either lead to points, or kept the clock moving as Penn State trailed in the fourth quarter.

But without the six sacks it got from its defensive line, or those game-changing turnovers that flipped the momentum in Penn State’s favor, who knows what the final score would have been?

“Obviously we don’t really take pride in moral victories, but there’s a silver lining to be found in everything,” Taylor said. “There’s definitely things that we can improve on, but knowing that we can go out there against one of the nation’s top offenses — if not the top offense — and hold our own for all four quarters, that’s definitely a positive.”