Fresh off of Penn State’s first loss to Maryland since 2014, wide receiver Jahan Dotson left no stone unturned when critiquing the drive of his teammates.

“Right now, we aren’t a good football team. We gotta work. We have to have everyone 100% bought in,” Dotson said directly after the Nittany Lions’ 35-19 loss to the Terrapins.

Since that loss, Penn State has dropped two more games en route to guaranteeing its first losing season since 2004 and has compiled an 0-5 record for the first time in program history.

James Franklin’s squad is still reeling.

The Nittany Lions remain the only winless team in the Big Ten, behind perennial bottom-feeders like Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska.

But Franklin still doesn’t believe his team has given up as it keeps hitting a new rock bottom week after week, because he sees effort from everyone on the roster in the home stretch of winnable games.

“I just look at how we’ve played late in games,” Franklin said. “There’s frustration, but I see how our guys are in the locker room after the game, I see how our guys practice, and I see how our guys have competed late in games.”

Penn State has outscored its opponents 90-67 after halftime and has been outscored 113-33 in the first half of its five games so far this season.

Throughout his program’s tough stretch, Franklin has seen a routine lack of confidence from his 100-plus players, after such a slow start to a season that was previously looked upon with high expectations.

“Obviously, the more success you have, the more confidence you have,” Franklin said. “The more challenges you have, the more difficult that is — there’s no doubt about that.”

There have been plenty of challenges for this Penn State team, as stars of years past like Micah Parsons, Journey Brown and Pat Freiermuth have all become unavailable as the season wears on.

Those losses have translated into losses of a different variety on the gridiron for the Nittany Lions, with the team picking up its first 0-5 start since the program was created in 1887.

Redshirt senior Antonio Shelton, however, hasn’t witnessed a dip in his teammates’ confidence level on the field on Saturdays.

“Every time any of us have the opportunity to play football, we go on the field with supreme confidence,” Shelton said. “I have supreme confidence in my coaches, the scheme and my teammates for what we’re trying to get done.”

Dotson sees his and his teammates’ confidence as a product of talent, with once highly-touted recruits of the traditional powerhouse now experiencing adversity at the college level.

“As a team, we honestly don’t lack confidence,” Dotson said Tuesday. “We know the talent we have in our locker room up and down, so the confidence thing isn’t really an issue.”

As the most experienced player at his position, Dotson has noticed an uptick in effort after losses and at the beginning of each week of practice.

“Monday was our day off,” Dotson said. “I was in [the Lasch Building] all morning and I saw almost all of the guys, whether they were getting treatment for their bodies, working on extra stuff or watching film.”

With a road game coming up against Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday, Shelton and the rest of the Nittany Lions are working as individuals to polish their collective performance as a team.

“I’ve just been remaining consistent and doing my job — I do what my coaches ask me to do,” Shelton said. “Besides that, I just remind people that no matter what people are saying or what the situation is, there’s always a chance to win.

“We have a football game to play, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

