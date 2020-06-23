Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class has begun to take shape over the past couple of months, but there is still plenty of work to be done for the coaching staff.

As the dog days of summer get closer, so do the commitments of many top players in the upcoming class.

Powerhouse programs like Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State have routinely dominated the recruiting cycle, but the Nittany Lions will need to curb that trend if they want to compete nationally for years to come.

Here are the top-five realistic targets for Penn State this summer and beyond.

Nolan Rucci, 5-star offensive tackle

Likely Penn State’s best chance at securing a 5-star recruit, Nolan Rucci would be a valuable addition to an offensive line that has depth for years to come.

Rucci is the fifteenth ranked player in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports and boasts a .9897 247Sports composite rating.

The Lititz, Pennsylvania, native isn’t the only high-profile athlete in his family — his father Todd Rucci played eight NFL seasons on the offensive line while his brother Hayden Rucci is entering his sophomore season as a tight end at Wisconsin.

Rucci could be swayed to join the Nittany Lions’ class by fellow offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, who committed to be a part of Phil Trautwein’s offensive line as a 4-star prospect on March 26.

There is no official date set for Rucci’s commitment, but he has a 50% chance of picking Penn State according to 247Sports experts.

Derrick Davis Jr., 4-star safety

With offers from LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama, among others, Derrick Davis Jr. has an opportunity to play for any school he wants to.

Davis is a 4-star safety out of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and the second ranked safety in his class according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Attending the Penn State Junior Day in January, Davis is one of the more highly-touted targets in Pennsylvania and has the ability to make an immediate impact for his home-state program.

With a commitment, Davis would join 4-star Jaylen Reed and 4-star Zakee Wheatley as safeties committed to the Nittany Lions in the upcoming class.

At 6-foot and 194 pounds, Davis ran a 4.64 forty-yard dash at the Opening Regional in March 2019 and was a major piece in Gateway High School’s 12-3 record last season as a junior.

Jalil Farooq, 4-star wide receiver

Jalil Farooq is projected to choose Oklahoma, but the Nittany Lions could make a push for the wide receiver out of Maryland.

Farooq is the 24th ranked wide receiver in his class and the sixth ranked player in Maryland according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Hailing from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Farooq is from one of Penn State’s most consistent pipelines in recent years — the DMV area.

For a program that faces uncertainty at the wide receiver position for this upcoming season and beyond, nabbing a top wide receiver in Farooq would provide some much-needed stability at the position for the future.

De’Jahn Warren, 4-star cornerback

Lackawanna Community College has developed a handful of eventual Nittany Lions in recent years, and De’Jahn Warren could reunite with his former teammates if he commits to Penn State.

Warren is the second ranked junior college player in the class of 2021 and has a .9061 grade according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Originally from Hyattsville, Maryland, Warren also has offers from Power Five programs such as Oklahoma, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.

If Warren commits to Penn State, he’ll become the third Lackawanna player to join the Nittany Lions in two years, following Norval Black and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Monkell Goodwine, 4-star defensive end

Penn State’s front seven has taken a hit with the departure of Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor, but it has the opportunity to provide insurance for the future if it can persuade Monkell Goodwine to join the program.

Another player out of Maryland, Goodwine is the 113th ranked player nationally and the ninth ranked strong-side defensive end prospect according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Goodwine narrowed down his recruitment on April 1, including Penn State, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Maryland in his top five schools but has since received an offer from Clemson on April 22 according to his Instagram page.

With a new defensive line coach in John Scott Jr., the Nittany Lions’ defensive line welcomes a new era of ‘wild dogs.’

