Saquon Barkley has joined the chorus of athletes and fans across the globe in paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Six days after Bryant, and his daughter Gianna, were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Barkley attended the 2020 NFL Awards show in a varsity jacket that commemorated the 2000 NBA championship for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant wore the same jacket in a photo shoot shortly after his first title with the Lakers in 2000.

Barkley had expressed his admiration for Bryant and his support for the Bryant family on social media shortly after news of the crash was announced last Sunday.