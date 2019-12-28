ARLINGTON, Texas — Journey Brown took a handoff early in the first quarter and shrugged off four Memphis defenders off him on the way to the end zone.

This play set the tone for the game. The 84th edition of the Cotton Bowl would be dominated by high powered offenses and explosive plays

Penn State defeated Memphis 53-39 in the Cotton Bowl for its second New Year’s Six bowl victory in the past three seasons.

Have a day Micah Parsons

In a game where two offenses dominated and fought back and forth throughout the game, it was clear who the best player on the field was and he played defense.

Micah Parsons exploded on Saturday finishing the Cotton Bowl with 14 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles.

The Harrisburg native had twice as many tackles as the Penn State player with the second most tackles.

Parsons was all over the field being involved in nearly every positive for the Penn State defense.

The biggest moment though came at the end of the third quarter when he pressured Memphis quarterback Brady White, forcing an errant pass that turned into a momentum changing pick-six by Garrett Taylor.

Parsons took a step on Saturday and showed the ability that he has to take over a football game.

Parsons had his best game of his career on the big stage, when Penn State desperately needed him to live up to his All-America status.

A second quarter explosion

Memphis started fast with emotions running high in the biggest game in its program history and after the first quarter, the Tigers held a 13-7 lead.

But then, Penn State’s offense found its footing.

Penn State had the ball four times in the second quarter and scored four touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions exploded for 28 points on their way to a 35-23 advantage at the half.

Penn State’s offense totaled 208 yards, 160 of which were on the ground.

Journey Brown found the end zone for the second time in the quarter as well as Devyn Ford and Noah Cain.

The final touchdown of the quarter came on a four-yard touchdown pass by Sean Clifford.

Penn State dominated the line of scrimmage in the quarter opening massive holes for its four talented running backs.

The Nittany Lions defense also tightened up in the second quarter only allowing 110 yards to a potent Memphis offense and doing just enough to allow Penn State to take a lead.

While Penn State’s offense did explode in the second quarter, Memphis fought back and kept the game within striking distance.

Rise of the running back rotation

Penn State received a lot of attention in the beginning of the season for its unorthodox, four-man running back rotation.

But then after an injury to Cain in October, and Brown becoming a clear No. 1 running back, the rotation kind of faded away.

However on Saturday, the rotation was on full display.

Penn State had three different running backs found the end zone, with Brown and Cain both scoring two touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions gashed Memphis with its rushing attack finishing the game with 396 yards and an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

Brown led the way with 202 yards, showing the reputation that he has earned as Penn State’s No. 1 running back.