Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick breakdown five of the biggest storylines facing Penn State football as spring practice would have come to a close this Saturday with the annual Blue-White game in the first episode of '5 Minute Drill'. The pair discusses the question marks at wide receiver and the secondary, Micah Parsons' Heisman Trophy campaign and if the Nittany Lions can make the College Football Playoff.

