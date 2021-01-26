Penn State has been especially active in the transfer portal this offseason as the Nittany Lions look to add talent to their 2021 roster.

Plenty of other players, however, have departed from Happy Valley to pursue opportunities with other programs.

Here are all of Penn State’s transfers up to this point of the offseason.

Outgoing transfers

Micah Bowens, QB - Penn State to Oklahoma

Micah Bowens entered the transfer portal after spending the 2020 season as the Nittany Lions’ No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart.

The freshman is set to spend his second collegiate year in the Midwest as he joins the quarterback factory that is Oklahoma.

Bowens, a dual-threat quarterback, was a 3-star recruit out of Las Vegas according to the 247Sports composite rating when he committed to Penn State back in 2019. But Bowens did not see the field during his time with the program.

CJ Thorpe, OL/DL - Currently in transfer portal

CJ Thorpe has been a consistent piece on the Nittany Lions’ offensive line for two straight seasons, but he is likely to be on the move this offseason.

When announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, Thorpe cited his desire to move back to the defensive side of the ball for the remainder of his college career.

He shuffled between offensive line and defensive line in his time at Penn State before finding his role at right guard the last two seasons.

Thorpe is currently in the transfer portal and has not announced a transfer destination at this time.

Antonio Shelton, DT - Penn State to Florida

Antonio Shelton announced that he will transfer to Florida on Jan. 6.

The defensive tackle had a career year in 2020 for the Nittany Lions, recording 3.5 sacks and starting in all nine of the blue and white’s games.

Shelton graduated from Penn State in December with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Judge Culpepper, DT - Penn State to Toledo

Another Penn State defensive tackle is set to take his talents elsewhere in 2021.

Judge Culpepper announced that he will transfer to Toledo for his upcoming redshirt junior season.

Against Maryland in 2020, Culpepper recorded a career-high three total tackles. He also appeared in all nine games on defense and special teams for James Franklin’s program.

Trent Gordon, S - Penn State to Arkansas

Trent Gordon is headed to the SEC after three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in just three games without recording a statistic.

Gordon recorded five tackles in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, his most impressive performance in his time at Penn State. He appeared in 10 games in the 2019 season.

TJ Jones, WR - Currently in transfer portal

TJ Jones is the most recent Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

The redshirt freshman wide receiver appeared in five games in 2020 without recording a catch.

Joseph Bruno, RB - Currently in transfer portal

Joseph Bruno, a walk-on running back, is also reportedly in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Bruno has played primarily on special teams in his time with Penn State.

Drew Hartlaub, S - Currently in transfer portal

Drew Hartlaub is reportedly in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Hartlaub has contributed mostly on special teams in his Penn State career. Perhaps his most notable play as a Nittany Lion came in 2020 when he recovered a fumble against Michigan on punt coverage.

Incoming Transfers

Arnold Ebiketie, DE - Temple to Penn State

The addition of Arnold Ebiketie might be the most important for the Nittany Lions in hindsight.

With Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh headed to the NFL, coupled with multiple interior defensive lineman transferring out of the program, Penn State is tasked with replacing a good portion of its defensive line rotation from last season.

Ebiketie announced that he would be staying in the state of Pennsylvania when he transferred to Penn State from Temple, following a year in which the redshirt junior recorded four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Ebiketie will have a strong case to be an immediate starter for Penn State at defensive end in 2021.

John Lovett, RB - Baylor to Penn State

At one point last season, Penn State was down to its No. 4 running back from the start of the season as its starter, but the Nittany Lions now have some added depth.

John Lovett announced his move from Baylor to Penn State following a year that was less productive than his previous three with the Bears.

Lovett led Baylor in rushing for three straight seasons before 2020 and tallied 1,803 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in his career as a Bear.

Now, he will look to contribute to the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack in his final year of eligibility.

Johnny Dixon, CB - South Carolina to Penn State

Penn State has added competition at the cornerback spot going into the 2021 season as Johnny Dixon moves from South Carolina to Happy Valley.

Dixon started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and played in 12 games as a freshman in 2019.

The defensive back will enter his junior season this fall and will have plenty of competition in the secondary.

Tariq Castro-Fields is set to return for another season along with Joey Porter Jr., Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson.

Derrick Tangelo, DT - Duke to Penn State

Penn State will be glad to bring in Derrick Tangelo, as the defensive tackle position is one that needs to replace multiple players from a season ago.

Tangelo has played in at least 10 games all of the last four seasons for Duke, with three of those seasons as a starter.

He tallied 114 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 45 career games with the Blue Devils.