Sandy Barbour, Cotton Bowl
Buy Now

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour speaks with the media at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 27, 2019.

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State athletics has released its 2019 financial report and reported operating revenues of $164,529,326 for the year.

This was about an $800,000 decline from 2018.

Penn State also reported the total operating expenses for the year as $160,369,805 for the year.

Overall, total revenue in 2019 was $4.2 million, which was about a $6 million drop from the revenue reported in 2018.

Penn State football once again generated the highest revenue with $100.5 million in the year.

Penn State men’s basketball reported a revenue of $11.3 million.

The highest revenue-generating women’s sport was women’s ice hockey at $1.4 million.

Penn State athletics received $31.5 million from contributions in the year with football garnering $10.7 million of this.

Penn State football earned $36.8 million from ticket sales with men’s hockey earning $1.8 million as the second-highest ticket sales.

Penn State football also earned $34.1 million from media rights.

The team reported its bowl game expenses as $2.2 million, and its bowl coaching compensation/bonuses as $484,425.

Penn State football earned $6.5 million from Big Ten disruptions in the year and another $2.1 million in Big Ten distributions of bowl game revenue. It also earned $6.8 million from program, novelty, parking and concession sales in the year.

Penn State athletics received $4.9 million from NCAA distributions in the year, with Penn State basketball earning the most with $2.3 million.

Penn State athletics spent $20.9 million on athletic student aid in 2019, with football receiving $5.2 million.

Penn State spent just under $32 million on coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses across its 31 Division I sports.

Two Penn State sports reported paying severance payments. Penn State football paid $261,638 in severance payments in 2019, while women’s basketball spent $45,879.

Penn State athletics spent $3 million on recruiting in the year with football spending about $1.5 million of that.

Penn State also spent $1.8 million on student-athlete meals, with football spending $610,500.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags