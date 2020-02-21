Penn State athletics has released its 2019 financial report and reported operating revenues of $164,529,326 for the year.

This was about an $800,000 decline from 2018.

Penn State also reported the total operating expenses for the year as $160,369,805 for the year.

Overall, total revenue in 2019 was $4.2 million, which was about a $6 million drop from the revenue reported in 2018.

Penn State football once again generated the highest revenue with $100.5 million in the year.

Penn State men’s basketball reported a revenue of $11.3 million.

The highest revenue-generating women’s sport was women’s ice hockey at $1.4 million.

Penn State athletics received $31.5 million from contributions in the year with football garnering $10.7 million of this.

Penn State football earned $36.8 million from ticket sales with men’s hockey earning $1.8 million as the second-highest ticket sales.

Penn State football also earned $34.1 million from media rights.

The team reported its bowl game expenses as $2.2 million, and its bowl coaching compensation/bonuses as $484,425.

Penn State football earned $6.5 million from Big Ten disruptions in the year and another $2.1 million in Big Ten distributions of bowl game revenue. It also earned $6.8 million from program, novelty, parking and concession sales in the year.

Penn State athletics received $4.9 million from NCAA distributions in the year, with Penn State basketball earning the most with $2.3 million.

Penn State athletics spent $20.9 million on athletic student aid in 2019, with football receiving $5.2 million.

Penn State spent just under $32 million on coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses across its 31 Division I sports.

Two Penn State sports reported paying severance payments. Penn State football paid $261,638 in severance payments in 2019, while women’s basketball spent $45,879.

Penn State athletics spent $3 million on recruiting in the year with football spending about $1.5 million of that.

Penn State also spent $1.8 million on student-athlete meals, with football spending $610,500.