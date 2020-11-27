Looking for its first win of the 2020 campaign, Penn State will take the field in the Big House under sunny skies.

The Nittany Lions will kick off against Michigan at noon Saturday, with temperatures hovering around the high 30s and low 40s for the duration of the Big Ten East matchup, according to AccuWeather.

Wind is expected to flow at 12 miles per hour with occasional gusts of 14 miles per hour, and cloud cover is projected to stay around 11% all afternoon.

There is currently a 0% chance of rain for the entire day.

