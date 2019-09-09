This Saturday is the last scheduled meeting between Penn State and Pitt, and at least one side doesn’t want to see the series end.

When speaking to the media Monday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked if he thinks Penn State and Pitt should play every year.

His answer — “Of course I do, but it doesn’t matter what I think.”

Narduzzi went on to call it a rivalry game, but told his team that they may be the last team to play this game.

“I’m either going to be in a coffin or retired probably [the next time Penn State and Pitt play],” Narduzzi said.

In related news, Narduzzi and the Pitt program have once again decided to restrict media access to the players in the week leading up to the matchup against Penn State.

Pitt will not make players available to media this week. “We just want to keep it tight with our kids and let them focus on what they need to focus on.” - Pat NarduzziFull explanation: pic.twitter.com/eWtGegNqRe — John McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) September 9, 2019