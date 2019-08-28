It may have seemed like an unlikely scenario at this time last year, but Penn State will head into its first game against Idaho with Sean Clifford as its starting quarterback.

Last Friday, Penn State announced that Clifford had won the starting quarterback battle over redshirt freshman Will Levis that had been going on all summer.

But even though being named Penn State’s starting quarterback is a tremendous honor, it wasn’t the most exciting thing to happen to him this week.

The Cincinnati native was named a captain for the 2019 season, a title that doesn’t come to most sophomores.

“That’s definitely the biggest accomplishment I’ve had at Penn State, maybe in my life,” Clifford said. “It’s very humbling for me to be given that by my team. I respect every single person on this team.

“I’m very excited to be holding that role with the other seven captains,” Clifford continued. “We have a really good group and I’m excited for where we take it.”

The Daily Collegian spoke with Clifford’s high school coach, Steve Specht, back in April, and he knew that Clifford could be a leader.

“You can tell Sean was special from a leadership standpoint. He’s the only player I have ever coached that was a two-time captain...” Specht said. “He’s just so charismatic. He has a unique ability to bring people together. The leadership aspect is probably what coach Franklin and his staff are seeing right now. When you lose a guy like McSorley, that’s tough. But Sean can pick up that slack that’s for sure.”

Last year he was a third-string quarterback, so he didn’t need to be a leader, but this past spring, he knew he had to step up.

“I felt it was my offense, or at least I had a significant role in this offense ever since Tommy [Stevens] left if I’m being honest,” Clifford said. “I felt that Tommy being the great leader that he was that I had to do something to step up and say something and I guess that was a big turning point for me.”

He may have stepped up as leader, he didn’t step into that starting role until last week, and a major factor in that decision by Franklin was the game-action that Clifford got last season.

Clifford played in four games last season, going 5-for-7 with 195 yards and two touchdowns.

“For us, very similar to when we named Trace [McSorley] the starting quarterback. The experience factored in,” Franklin said. “You've got an older guy who played in games, and really had competed like crazy and done everything that he needed to do from the time the season ended… But I think when it's close like that, you're always going to go with the older, more experienced player, and that's really what Sean is and he has done a great job.”

Even though this is the only week that Clifford has come to practice as the starter, his mindset hasn’t changed throughout camp.

“It’s just another work week,” Clifford said. “People can say that I’m lying but it really is. It hasn’t changed since I got here.”

Clifford added: “It’s funny how you go through all these years, and I’ve always been saying ‘I’m preparing like a starter. I’m preparing like a starter.’ And then when it finally happens it’s really cool.”

The redshirt sophomore has been inserted into the starting role probably earlier than he thought, but that doesn’t mean it surprised anyone.

Tight end Pat Friermuth knew that Clifford would be special right when they got to campus.

“Me and Sean obviously were at the threes to begin with, the fours, and just kind of throwing the ball with him,” Friermuth said. “He had a perfect touch, and he threw it wherever it needed to be. And that's probably when I realized, summer workouts when I first got here, he's going to be a really good quarterback here and probably our next starter.”

Cornerback John Reid lines up against Clifford’s offense every day at practice, so he has a strong understanding of what type of quarterback Clifford is.

It’s safe to say Reid has been impressed so far.

“Usually for a quarterback first stepping in, you'd expect him to make some kind of crazy throws or have some things like throwing late across the middle, some bad decisions, but he's done a really good job of minimizing all those,” Reid said. “You really haven't seen them throughout camp. If a play is not there, sometimes he's able to use his arm to get it in there, but if it's not there, he's making the right decision; he's tucking or maybe he's throwing the ball away or looking for a check-down.

“He's really good at progression, and he's also shown that he can move out of the pocket, also,” Reid continued. “He's not just a stationary quarterback like people may think.”

An area of concern for him is his mobility, especially having to follow McSorley, where running was one of his strong suits.

But Specht knows that he has the potential to be just as good.

“He’s deceptively fast. He can make you miss...” Specht said. “He’s elusive and faster than you think. I saw too much of Sean creating with his legs for four years so I don’t buy that he couldn’t be a dual-threat guy.”