The NFL has made some drastic changes ahead of the 2020 season that will add to the uncertainty for hundreds of players around the league when it comes to their roster spot.

The league's preseason has been scrapped altogether, while training camp roster sizes were cut from the usual 90 down to 80 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For former Penn State players looking to make a name for themselves in the league and for those trying to secure yet another professional contract, these changes could mean the difference between playing on Sundays or joining a practice squad.

There are 46 former Nittany Lions in the NFL currently, but that number is likely to change by the time the season rolls around.

For established vets like Robbie Gould, Adrian Amos, Allen Robinson and others, these changes won’t mean much other than extra time to rest and less practice reps prior to the season.

But for undrafted free agent signings and late-round draft picks, training camp and the preseason are where you secure a spot on the roster.

Without the preseason, and with a smaller pool of players in training camp, those players have a significantly lesser chance to prove their value to their teams and less time to show other teams they are potentially a worthy signing.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles released former Penn State defensive back Trevor Williams, and similar instances are likely to occur in the coming days as teams deal with these new roster requirements.

Some prominent players from the Nittany Lions’ Cotton Bowl-winning team of 2019 may feel the repercussions of the shortened roster and lack of preseason the most.

Linebacker Jan Johnson signed as an undrafted-free agent with the Houston Texans and Garrett Taylor did the same with the Buffalo Bills.

Both players likely would have had the best chance to make their respective rosters by excelling on special teams throughout the preseason, but now are unable to showcase their abilities in games.

There is also a chance that they are among the 10 players to be cut prior to training camp, which begins July 28.

Wide receiver Dan Chisena is in the same position as the aforementioned Penn State alumni, as well as punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Nick Bowers and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez.

The roster spots for the likes of KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos and the other higher draft picks of the Nittany Lions are almost certainly safe.

