Penn State THON 2019, Final Four
Volunteers perform the line dance during Final Four of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

 Zack Gething

The New York Jets will collaborate with THON to donate a portion of their ticket proceeds toward THON’s 2020 total when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers later this season.

The game is on Dec. 22 and will be played at the MetLife Stadium.

Tickets are available for purchase online and through the New York Jets app. Prices, including fees, are below.

Upper level/corner seats: $69.15

Mezzanine level seats: $111.70

Lower endzone tickets: $127.66

The MetLife 50 Club: $205.32.

Penn State fans attending the game will be able to see Sam Ficken, a former kicker for Penn State, play with the Jets, as well as contribute to THON’s 2020 campaign, “Journey Together.”

