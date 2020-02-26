The NFL Combine is set to begin on Thursday and this year, five former Penn State players will participate in the scouting combine.

KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Rob Windsor, Cam Brown and John Reid will all represent the Nittany Lions in Indianapolis in the four-day scouting combine.

Here is how to watch all the former Nittany Lions as they prepare to take their football career to the next level.

Hamler will be the first Nittany Lion to take the field, as the receivers workout on the first day of the combine. The day, which also features the tight ends and quarterbacks, will air on NFL Network from 4-11 p.m.

Hamler spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that he wouldn’t run the 40-yard dash as he tweaked his hamstring in training.

Saturday will be a busy day at the combine for Penn State as it is when the linebackers workout.

Gross-Matos, Windsor and Brown will all take the field between 4-11 p.m. on Saturday. This can once again be viewed on NFL Network.

Then on Sunday, the final former Penn Stater in Reid will take to the field.

The defensive backs workout from 2-7 p.m. and it will also be aired on NFL Network.