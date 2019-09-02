Following a rookie season in which he rushed for 1,307 yards and finished with 15 total touchdowns, Saquon Barkley has been named a captain of the New York Giants for the upcoming season, per a tweet from NJ.com’s Matt Lombardo.

Barkley was one of two Giants players given the captain distinction via voting from his teammates. The Giants will kick off their 2019 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.