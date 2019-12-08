In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs react to Penn State's selection to the Cotton Bowl.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 17 Memphis. The pair argue whether Penn State was fairly placed in the bowl game or whether the Nittany Lions deserved to be in the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin.

After that, the two talk about the current system in college football and what things need to be changed in order for the selection process for bowl games to be better.