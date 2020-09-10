A former Penn State defensive lineman will have a new leadership role this season in the NFL.

DaQuan Jones was one of five Tennessee Titans players named as a captain on Monday, his first time being named a captain in his NFL career.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Jones was selected by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft after a four-year career with the Nittany Lions.

Jones has amassed 186 combined tackles and seven sacks in his career with Tennessee.

The Titans open the season on Sept. 14 in an away trip against the Denver Broncos.

