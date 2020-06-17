Penn State coaches and fans alike have heralded the program as the best when it comes to developing linebackers, affectionately calling it “Linebacker U.”

This season, however, the position group lacks a key trait that comes at a premium in college football — experience.

Micah Parsons is the only returning linebacker who has made more than two career starts and is also the only linebacker on the roster with at least 35 career tackles.

The consensus All-American selection in 2019 isn’t worried as he expects his teammates to step up and take advantage of opportunities in their first year on the big stage.

“I'm pretty sure the first four games in the season there's gonna be a lot of rotation, a lot of opportunities for a lot of guys to get in there and play,” Parsons said. “And I always tell people, all you need is one opportunity to prove yourself.”

Even with the lack of experience, the linebacker position boasts plenty of talented athletes.

There isn’t much of a gap between most of the players on the depth chart, and Parsons is the only surefire starter in the lineup so far.

Players like Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith, Jesse Luketa and Lance Dixon could all be difference-makers when the season begins, and they’re all fighting for the two open spots in the starting lineup.

“Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon are going to have a chance to be starters this year, and so are Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks,” Parsons said. “It’s going to be a crazy, competitive room this summer.”

The most recognizable behind Parsons is likely Smith, who was a 5-star recruit and the eighteenth ranked player in the country as a high school prospect out of Mineral, Virginia.

Smith didn’t have any trouble finding his role once he got to college, appearing in every game for the Nittany Lions as a true freshman and totaling 14 tackles for a stout Penn State front seven.

Brooks and Luketa have more experience than Smith, both appearing in 26 career games for the Nittany Lions and combining for 100 career tackles.

Arriving at Penn State in the same recruiting class as Parsons, Luketa was the highest rated linebacker commit for James Franklin — but he hasn’t yet become a mainstay in the Nittany Lion defense with just two career starts.

Dixon is the most unknown player at the linebacker position, who is projected to get meaningful reps, as he appeared in just three games last season before ultimately taking a redshirt.

Whoever ends up winning the two starting jobs available, Parsons believes his teammates will be up to the task of defending some of the most potent offenses in the country.

“A lot of guys that were here last year, I know what they're going to bring to the table and they're going to maximize every opportunity they get this year,” Parsons said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE