One of the most recognizable stadiums in all of college football could play host to a Pennsylvania high school football game in the near future.

With a capacity of nearly 111,000, Beaver Stadium has only hosted NCAA Division I football games to this point. But that could change in the coming months.

In a statement from Kris Peterson — Penn State’s Assistant Athletics Director of Strategic Communications — the possibility of a high school football game at Beaver Stadium is something that the university is keen on.

“Penn State Athletics wishes to provide an opportunity for one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in Beaver Stadium this fall. We are working with the appropriate officials regarding the details”

The potential selection process for this game has yet to be determined. More details regarding this initiative will likely be revealed as the season approaches.