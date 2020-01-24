ESPN's Mel Kiper released his first mock draft of the year on Friday and two members of Penn State football are projected to be first round picks.

Yetur Gross-Matos was projected to be the No. 29 pick in the draft going to the Tennessee Titans.

Kiper then projected KJ Hamler to go one later at No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers.

The ESPN analyst projected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to the No. 1 selection in the draft, with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young going No. 2 in the draft.

The NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.