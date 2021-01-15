Penn State’s quarterback room has gotten weaker.

True freshman quarterback Micah Bowens entered the transfer portal Friday, as first reported by Rivals.

Bowens, who entered his college career as a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rating, saw no action on the field in his first season in Happy Valley.

Penn State’s quarterback position now currently consists of Sean Clifford, Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson and Mason Stahl, with recruits Christian Veilleux and Evan Clark set to join the team before next season.

Bowens follows former Nittany Lion Michael Johnson Jr. as blue and white field generals to leave the program in the past year, as the latter transferred to FAU earlier in the season.

