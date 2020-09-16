Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, James Franklin
Penn State head coach James Franklin walks around the field at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cotton Bowl against Memphis on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Tyler King/Collegian

James Franklin has released a statement and stated his excitement for his players that the Big Ten is set to play a fall college football season beginning on Oct. 24.

"These last several months have been riddled with uncertainty for out student-athletes, but they have handled it with class and dignity," Franklin said. Our guys have remained relentless in following our COVID-19 protocols and in their preparations to play football."

Franklin concluded the statement thanking a number of people, who played an important role in the Big Ten's decision including Eric Barron and Sandy Barbour.

