In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs discuss Penn State's 17-12 victory over Iowa on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions are 6-0 this season, but it was far from a perfect outing from Penn State.

The pair discusses the early offensive struggles, the dominate defense and Noah Cain's performance.

To end the episode, the pair take a trip around the Big Ten to see how the rest of the conference did on Saturday.