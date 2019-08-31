It had been a somewhat shaky start to the 2019 season.

Sure, Penn State led 6-0, but the first nine minutes of the first quarter were not exactly what most fans had in mind.

The Nittany Lions got two quick stops on defense, but their offense was struggling. The hosts had run 10 plays for a total of just 23 yards, and were unable to put it in the end zone, despite starting with a short field on both possessions.

Those early struggles evaporated once Journey Brown burst through a hole and was hardly touched on his way to the endzone, being the first of 11 touchdowns on the day for Penn State.

The 23-yard touchdown would open the floodgates, and Penn State would end up running away with it, scoring early and often on its way to a 79-7 throttling of the Vandals at Beaver Stadium.

“I had been working hard all summer in preparation for this moment,” Brown said. “When my name was called, I knew I was prepared to show what I can do, and that’s exactly what I did today.”

Brown was undoubtedly a key cog in Penn State’s offense today, finishing with 38 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.

However, he was just one of a number of running backs wearing blue and white that made positive contributions in the victory.

As the game wore on, it became clear that regardless of what the situation was, or who lined up on the other side of the ball, Penn State’s five-headed monster in the backfield was ready.

“Coming into the game we knew that we were all going to play,” Brown said. “It was great to see the young guys show up ready to play and see them grow on the field.”

The departures of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders after the 2017 and 2018 seasons respectively brought about a sea of change in the offensive backfield.

Despite no longer having one or two dominant tailbacks who would receive the majority of the touches, the Nittany Lions now boast a talented stable of young running backs who are hungry to leave their imprint on the program.

Ricky Slade got the start, but was hardly needed as he carried the ball just five times for nine yards. True freshman Noah Cain joined Brown off the bench in tallying two touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards on the day.

Listed fourth on the depth chart coming into the game, fellow true freshman Devyn Ford delivered one of the standout moments of the game. Ford broke off an 81-yard touchdown in his first career contest, and finished with 107 yards on only six carries.

Even walk-on Nick Eury added a score late, to the delight of his teammates and coaches.

“I saw a lot of my teammates grow in this game,” Brown said. “Especially seeing my best friend, Nick [Eury] succeed after watching him work hard every day, that was really fun.”

As a team, the Nittany Lions finished the game with a whopping 331 yards on the ground, nearly triple the amount of total yards that Idaho put up on the day.

Each player showed what makes them unique as individual talents with an ability to get through the hole quickly. Furthermore, Saturday’s performance also illustrated the collective versatility of this running back core.

“It was obvious that [the running backs] played really well today based on the statistics and just the flow of the game,” James Franklin said.

Even though dominating an FCS opponent may not seem like a significant achievement on paper, the effort from this stable of running backs was especially encouraging considering the inexperience of the group.

In fact, these types of showings are even more impressive when considering the fact that Saturday’s game was the first time that Cain and Ford took the field at Beaver Stadium for a regular season game, and Brown had yet to see notable minutes in a Penn State uniform before this season.

Complete performances like this make it apparent that Penn State is going to be just fine at this position in the coming years.

“There’s definitely not a drop off when it comes to putting any of these guys in,” center Michael Menet said. “They all are talented players and each of them have their own unique skill sets. There’s no doubt in my mind that each of them will give a great effort when they take the field.”