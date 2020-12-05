Penn State’s defense had it’s best performance of the season on a day where it needed it most.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was absent in the second half, outside of two drives that resulted in field goals, and if it weren’t for the stout defensive performance, Rutgers had every opportunity to climb back into the game.

“Our defense was able to play really at a high level,” Franklin said. “Even when we turned the ball over on our side of the field, our defense stepped up in sudden-change defense and played extremely well.”

Penn State’s defense gave up a season-best 205 yards as the Scarlet Knights struggled to move the ball.

Junior linebacker Jesse Luketa led the team in tackles with 10 and had one tackle for loss, but senior safety Jaquan Brisker was all over the field in what was his most impressive performance of the year.

“Jaquan is an excellent player, he’s a guy you want in your back seven and he’s starting to get more and more comfortable and starting to progress,” Luketa said. “He’s a guy who at the next level is going to turn a lot of heads — not only for his play on the field but for his character and who he is as a person.”

Explosive plays have hurt Penn State all season and against Rutgers it eliminated nearly all of them.

The Scarlet Knights’ best chance at a big play was a deep shot to wide receiver Shahemm Jones where it looked like Jones was going to come down with the ball before a big hit over the top from Brisker knocked the ball loose for an incomplete pass.

Big hit by Jaquan Brisker to break up this potential big play for Rutgers on third down pic.twitter.com/TlLde1hiU5 — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) December 5, 2020

Another area where the Nittany Lions had struggled in the pass was against lateral motion-based run schemes like jet sweeps and speed sweeps — against Rutgers that wasn’t the case.

“They had a lot of window dressing on their plays with the sweeps and the speed sweeps,” Franklin said. “But I think we did a really good job of playing the box, making sure our front seven handled the box and got perimeter players playing the speed sweeps and things like that.”

The secondary broke up five passes in the game as Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral had to make most of his plays with his legs.

Redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr. was solid in coverage but also ended as the team’s second-leading tackler — a good sign for a secondary that has not tackled well this season.

“We’re just all playing together as a unit,” Porter said. “Flying around to the ball, we’re all trying to make that tackle, make that play and we’re all just working together.”

Another defensive back, redshirt freshman Daequan Hardy, had a sack in the first half on a blitz from the nickel spot. This came on third down and forced the Scarlet Knights to punt the ball back to the Nittany Lions who would get three points on the drive.

Hardy and many of the younger cornerbacks on this team have had increased roles as No. 1 corner Tariq Castro-Fields has now missed the last four games.

“We’ve grown up a lot, none of us knew we were going to be in this position where all the young guys had to play,” Porter said. “I feel like we all stepped up this year and so has [Castro-Fields], he’s been stepping up off the field coaching and everything so hats off to him and hats off to the coaches for trusting us young guys to go out there and ball.”

Penn State, for the second week in a row, has played complimentary football.

The defense came up with consistent stops and the offense moved the ball. It won the field position battle and put the offense in position to come up with points.

Even though the offense didn’t find the end zone in the second half, the defense put it in position to do so on multiple occasions.

Rutgers got the ball at the start of the second half and on its first play picked up a first down.

The very next play redshirt junior linebacker Ellis Brooks forced a fumble that was recovered by Luketa, and the offense came away with a field goal to extend the lead.

The run defense held strong throughout the game, giving up just 83 total yards and recording six tackles for loss.

Redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh disrupted almost every outside zone that came his way while the interior of the defensive line consistently dominated at the line of scrimmage.

“I think a lot of it deals with our defensive line and our front being explosive and being able to handle the run and get penetration,” Franklin said. “I still think we can be a little bit better when it comes to pressuring the quarterback and sacks, but overall it’s hard to argue with what we’ve done the last two weeks specifically on the defensive side of the ball.”

Scarlet Knights junior running back Isaih Pacheco — who was the Big Ten’s fifth-leading rusher coming into the game — carried the ball just five times for four total yards.

The Rutgers running backs combined for just 30 yards.

What made the performance even more impressive for Penn State was what Rutgers has done on the offensive side of the ball this season.

The Scarlet Knights have averaged over 369 yards of offense per game and have been in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game.

Before this game, Rutgers ranked fifth in the conference in points per game — the only score it came away with was a desperation heave to the end zone on a fourth-and-goal that was miraculously caught.

In the end, the Penn State defense stopped a Scarlet Knights offense that has been surprisingly decent all season and in doing so it got back to its old ways.

“We’ve gotten back to how we’ve been playing for six years,” Franklin said. “Making sure to limit explosive plays, making people earn it, run to the ball and gang tackle — the basic fundamentals of defense which we’ve done a pretty good job of here for a long time.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Game Grades | Evaluating Penn State’s road win over Rutgers Penn State has now defeated Rutgers in 14-straight meetings as the Nittany Lions once again …