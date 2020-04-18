UPDATE: This story has been edited to reflect the second iteration of the depth chart released on Saturday.

Penn State has released another updated version of the depth chart with a few changes from the original.

Micah Parsons is no longer listed as the main kick returner and is instead listed as the first string off returner.

Journey Brown is now the starting kick returner.

The other change in the updated depth chart is that Jake Pinegar is now listed as the field goal kicker over Jordan Stout.

Stout is still listed as the starting kickoff specialist and punter.

Below is the updated depth chart.

Despite there being no Blue-White game on Saturday or spring practices, Penn State released its first depth chart of the season.

The biggest question mark heading into the summer for Penn State is the wide receiver position and how the Nittany Lions are going to replace KJ Hamler.

Alongside Jahan Dotson, Daniel George and TJ Jones were listed as the other two starting receivers.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jayson Oweh was listed as a starting defensive end filling the shoes of Yetur Gross-Matos.

Ellis Brooks was listed as the starting middle linebacker and Brandon Smith was the second starting outside linebacker listed in the 4-3 system.

At cornerback, Donovan Johnson was listed as the second starting corner opposite of Tariq Castro-Fields.

Lamont Wade was listed as the starting star position player.

Below is the original depth chart.