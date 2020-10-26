Maryland, Clifford (14)
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against Maryland on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Capital One Field in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lion's defeated the Terrapins 59-0.

 Noah Riffe

Penn State will have another afternoon kickoff in Week 3.

The Big Ten announced its Week 3 schedule on Monday, including the Nittany Lions’ game against Maryland on Nov. 7.

The game will kick off at approximately 3:30 p.m. and will be presented on Big Ten Network.

Penn State’s game against Maryland will be its second straight home game after it hosts Ohio State this Saturday.

The Nittany Lions last faced the Terrapins in 2019, easily picking up a 59-0 away victory in the process.

