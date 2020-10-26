Penn State will have another afternoon kickoff in Week 3.

The Big Ten announced its Week 3 schedule on Monday, including the Nittany Lions’ game against Maryland on Nov. 7.

The game will kick off at approximately 3:30 p.m. and will be presented on Big Ten Network.

Check out the Week 3 schedule of #B1GFootball. pic.twitter.com/bvB4SIYdQp — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 26, 2020

Penn State’s game against Maryland will be its second straight home game after it hosts Ohio State this Saturday.

The Nittany Lions last faced the Terrapins in 2019, easily picking up a 59-0 away victory in the process.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football redshirt freshman wide receiver enters transfer portal Penn State redshirt freshman wide receiver John Dunmore has entered the transfer portal, acc…