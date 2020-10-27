As Penn State sits at 0-1 this week, the team will have no time to hang its head as it has one of the premier programs in the country, No. 3 Ohio State, is coming to Beaver Stadium.

And per usual, the game will be under the lights on Saturday night, but this time with no fans in attendance.

So, not only will the Nittany Lions have their hands full playing against a roster loaded with talent, but it will not have its infamous Beaver Stadium crowd to assist as a 12th man on defense.

Ohio State meanwhile comes in off of a convincing 52-17 win over Nebraska, where the entire team seemed to get better as the game went on.

For the Buckeyes, it starts with Heisman candidate quarterback Justin Fields, a former Penn State commit who has dominated during his time in Columbus.

Fields led the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdowns in 2019 and seemingly cruised to the College Football Playoff, where he’d ultimately lose the battle between himself and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in the Fiesta Bowl.

While Fields returns for Ohio State, so do a handful of other offensive players including star offensive guard Wyatt Davis, who had previously opted out before deciding to return for his junior season.

A talented group of skill players round out the Buckeye offense, including one of the best wide receiver duos in the nation in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

The two combined for 233 receiving yards in the win against Nebraska last Saturday and could certainly be an issue for a Nittany Lion secondary that got burnt a few times against Indiana.

The Buckeyes aren’t without weakness on the offensive side of the ball, however, as some questions lie in regard to Ohio State at the running back position.

With the departure of JK Dobbins to the NFL, Master Teague and Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon have to carry the load for the Buckeyes in 2020.

But with question marks surrounding them before the season, the two had trouble getting in rhythm against the Cornhuskers in Week 1, despite Teague running for two touchdowns.

So, it’s fair to say Ryan Day will once again look to win this game through the air, as Penn State’s run defense looks to be the strength of this group overall.

On the other side of the ball, the Buckeye defensive line underwhelmed a bit in its first game, as the unit has a lot to replace with Chase Young now on the Washington Football Team.

A rotation consisting of Tyler Friday, Jonathan Cooper and former 5-star recruit Zach Harrison seems to lack the same intensity as the line had with Young, and could be an area Penn State can take advantage of depending on the health of its running backs.

But like always, Ohio State has a secondary filled with youth and athleticism and are slowly becoming ‘Defensive back U.’

Despite having Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes still have highly skilled players in the secondary, like cornerback Shaun Wade, who may end up becoming the next big defensive back prospect to come out of Ohio State.