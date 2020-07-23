Editor's Note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Last updated: July 23

As the scheduled start of the 2020 season continues to approach, a handful of Penn Staters are being recognized for their individual efforts.

As of July 22, eight different Nittany Lions have been named to Division I award watch lists, with Micah Parsons leading the way with three bids.

Here’s every award watch list that is graced with a member of the blue and white.

Bednarik Award

The first watch list to be announced, the Bednarik Award watch list includes a familiar name to Penn State fans — Micah Parsons.

Parsons was named to his first watch list of this offseason on July 14 for the award given out to the best defensive player in college football.

Davey O’Brien Award

After an impressive 2019 campaign in his first season as starter for James Franklin, Sean Clifford has high expectations set for him as a redshirt junior.

Clifford was one of 30 players named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list on July 14, an award given to the most outstanding quarterback in college football.

Doak Walker Award

The only watch list with two Nittany Lions at the same position, the Doak Walker Award watch list included Journey Brown and Noah Cain.

Only one Penn State player, Larry Johnson, has ever won the award given to the top running back in the country.

Biletnikoff Award

Pat Freiermuth has caught 15 touchdowns in just two seasons with Penn State, and he caught another accolade on July 16 when he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

One of 50 players listed, Freiermuth is one of just four tight ends on the watch list for the award given to the top receiver in the nation regardless of position.

Mackey Award

Freiermuth has distinguished himself as one of the top tight ends in the country, so it was no surprise when he was added to the Mackey Award watch list.

On his second watch list, Freiermuth was one of 35 players listed for the award given to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

Butkus Award

Included in his second watch list of the season, Parsons is in familiar territory on the Butkus Award watch list.

Parsons was a finalist for the award for his efforts in his sophomore season and is one of 51 players included in 2020’s iteration of the preseason watch list for the award that recognizes the top linebackers in high school, college and professional football.

Jim Thorpe Award

Lamont Wade was one of the Big Ten’s best defensive backs in 2019, and he’s expected to expand on that production as a senior.

Wade was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list on July 20, an award given to the top defensive back in college football.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

The second watch list with two Nittany Lions included, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list had both Shaka Toney and Parsons on it.

The award, given to the top defensive player as voted on by the Football Writers Association of America, included 98 players on its preseason watch list.

Lou Groza Award

The first Penn State special teams player recognized, Jake Pinegar was on the Lou Groza Award watch list that was published on July 22.

Pinegar is one of 30 players on the watch list given to the top kicker in college football after missing just one field goal in 2019.

Hornung Award

Brown earned further recognition when he was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on July 23. The award is meant to recognize players who exhibit immense versatility on the field.

Saquon Barkley became the first Nittany Lion to take the trophy home following his 2017 season.

Wuerffel Trophy

Clifford once again found his name on a watch list, this time for his work on and off the field.

The quarterback was added to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which is given to a player who not only excels as an athlete but also as an individual outside of sports.

No Penn State player has won the award since its inception in 2005.

