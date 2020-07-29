It took just four days for Major League Baseball’s return to play plan to have its first major challenge.

Baseball has been the only professional sport in America to have a large number of teams and staff traveling within the United States, and less than a week into the season it has seen an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Miami Marlins have reported 19 people within the traveling party have tested positive for the coronavirus.

And with 15 of these confirmed cases on the active roster, it’s unknown if the Marlins will be able to field a full team of players for at least the next two weeks.

As Major League Baseball is sorting through a mess in its first week of play, which has now included the postponement of multiple games in three different cities, it’s becoming apparent that college football may not be feasible this fall.

Unlike the NBA and NHL, baseball didn’t try to use a "bubble" or "hub cities" in its return, which means the players have the responsibility of taking care of themselves on their own and are not regulated after they leave the ballpark.

This puts an incredible amount of self accountability on the players to not only quarantine and protect themselves, but protect their teammates and families as well.

It would be extremely difficult — and frankly unethical — for the Big Ten to play within a "bubble" despite the move to a conference-only schedule, which means, like baseball, players will have to look out for themselves once they leave the team facility.

If this method isn’t working at the professional level, the odds that a bunch of 18-22 year olds all follow the protocols without a single slip up within a 14-team conference is highly unlikely.

Especially considering athletes still need to attend classes and will be around other peers on campus.

The option to opt out of the season has been very clear to Penn State’s student-athletes, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

So far a number of football players in the Big Ten have said they will not play this season, including Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner.

This occurred at the professional level when Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez tested positive for the coronavirus right before the start of the 60-game MLB season.

Rodriguez proceeded to have complications with the virus as he is now diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an infection in the heart that causes inflammation and unsteady blood flow.

The Big Ten and college football as a whole need to use baseball as a learning tool, as the travel situation will be very similar to what takes place in the fall if a season were to be played.

This means taking a good look at what MLB does both right and wrong and adjusting their model to ensure the maximum protection of the student-athletes.

Whether it means creating a "bubble" type of environment within the school or adjusting schedules based on distance, more action needs to be taken before the season comes around, as the health of everyone involved needs to be priority number one.

