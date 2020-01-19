It is guaranteed that at least two former Penn State football stars will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks.

After the victories Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, there will be five former Nittany Lions playing in Super Bowl LIV.

Guard Stefan Wisniewski and safety Jordan Lucas all play for the Chiefs, while kicker Robbie Gould, defensive end Anthony Zettel and defensive tackle Kevin Givens play for the 49ers.

Coming into championship weekend it was known that Penn State would get a Super Bowl Champion, with the Packers — Adrian Amos — and the Titans — Austin Johnson, DaQuon Jones and Cameron Wake — playing today, but falling short.