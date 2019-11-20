The last time Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was on the football field, he looked like a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

Young was nearly unblockable throughout the Buckeyes’ game against Wisconsin, as he finished with six tackles and sacked Badgers quarterback Jack Coan four times — tying a school record for sacks in a game — including two strip sacks that led to fumble recoveries for Ohio State’s defense.

Following that dominant performance, Young was suspended two games for an NCAA rules violation, but the expected First Team All-American will return to the lineup against Penn State on Saturday.

However, while Young receives the bulk of the attention — and understably so — Ohio State’s defense is more than just the contributions it gets from its star edge rusher.

“Obviously Chase Young is as impressive of a player on tape in the country, he jumps off the tape at you,” James Franklin said. “But they have a bunch of guys that you could point out, so it's hard singling out a few guys.”

Young has certainly become a household name, but he is not the only All-Big Ten caliber player on this Buckeye defense.

Ohio State’s defense starts with its stout front seven. Young is clearly the headliner, but linebacker Malik Harrison is hot on his heels with 52 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

“They're a base four down front, and coach [Larry] Johnson does a great job with their defensive line,” Franklin said. “That continues to be the case this year. Their defensive line sets the tone for their whole defense.”

In the secondary, the Buckeyes are anchored by safety Jordan Fuller and cornerback Jeff Okudah. Fuller is second on the team with 45 tackles and two interceptions, while Okudah is one of the leaders in the conference with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Under first-year head coach Ryan Day and a bevy of new coaches on the defensive side of the ball, including co-coordinators Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison, the Buckeyes are clamping down on opponents in a way not seen around Columbus for some time.

Ohio State leads the country in virtually every major statistical category on defense. The Buckeyes are tops in the nation in yards allowed (2164), yards per play (3.52), opposing touchdowns (11) and yards per game (216.4).

Opponents are also only converting on just under 27 percent of third downs against Ohio State, as the Buckeyes consistently get teams off the field, and hand the ball back to their explosive offense.

“They're predominantly a middle-of-the-field closed defense this year, and they're going to have a safety in the middle of the field almost all the time, which is somewhat unusual now in college football,” Franklin said. “But they're going to play some variations of cover three, cover one. Whether it's man pressure or it's zone pressure, they do a really good job of disguising it.”

Part of why Ohio State’s defense has been so successful is its ability to limit the explosive plays from opposing offenses.

Ohio State’s defense had almost nowhere to go but up in terms of limiting big plays. Last season it ranked 95th in plays allowed of 20 yards or greater.

But in 2019, that statistic has flipped.

In fact, the Buckeyes rank in the upper third of the FBS in allowing the fewest plays of 40-plus and 50-plus yards.

“They have athletes everywhere on the field [on defense],” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “Whenever they sub, bring in new personnel, they don't skip a beat. They're fast, explosive. They’ve definitely got some strength everywhere on the field.”

Saturday’s contest against Penn State will be the first time that Ohio State has faced a top-10 team this season.

However, after holding the likes of Cincinnati, Indiana and Wisconsin to a combined 17 points, the Buckeyes defense will hardly be intimidated by Sean Clifford and company on the other side of the ball.

“I know our guys are excited about it, and our coaching staff is excited about it,” Franklin said. “We know that it’s going to be a challenge, and we’re going to have to go in and play well on the road against a really good ranked opponent.”