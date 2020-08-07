As the news spread Tuesday night that Penn State star Micah Parsons would be opting out of the 2020 college football season and moving onto the NFL, there seemed to be a mixed bag of reactions among those on social media.

Many were congratulating Parsons and thanking him for the good times and spectacular plays he’s made over his two seasons in Happy Valley.

Others showed some displeasure with the All-American linebacker, saying he should have honored his commitment to the program and stayed with the team in 2020.

While it is understandable to be immediately upset seeing such a gifted talent walk away after just two years with the Nittany Lions, it would be ridiculous to think it’s not the right decision.

Parsons is undoubtedly ready for the NFL, with many experts and draft analysts projecting him as not just a first round pick, but as a potential top-five selection.

And with the plan that is currently in place for this college football season, why would a player who can only hurt his already high NFL stock want to play under conditions that may not be safe this fall?

To go even further, what does Parsons even have left to prove at the collegiate level?

He has shown his ability to be a leader at a winning program over the last two years while getting better when the lights shine the brightest.

He's collected accolades such as Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP, first team All-Big Ten and consensus All American in his tenure at Penn State.

But most important to Parsons and the driving factor of his decision, is the well-being of his 2-year-old son, who he says right now takes priority over football.

In a video on his Instagram, Parsons explained why he is concerned about keeping his family safe and that although Penn State is taking all the right measures, he is simply worried about the ones closest to him.

“While I felt safe with the health and safety standards as we return to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season,” Parsons said in the video. “Therefore I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season.”

James Franklin also expressed support for the decision and said that he is “unbelievably proud” and is “appreciative of how he has represented [the] football program, this university and the state of Pennsylvania.”

So between his professional career and his family’s health on the line, it’s obvious to see this was a no-brainer for Parsons.

He hasn’t been the first to make this difficult decision and certainly won’t be the last, with other big time NFL prospects like Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Purdue’s Rondale Moore and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley already opting out as well.

But despite Parsons’ departure, the Harrisburg native will still accomplish his goal of getting a degree as he will be graduating in December.

“Before I arrived on campus I was only a kid from Harrisburg with a dream,” Parsons said. “My dream was to receive a degree from a prestigious institution and an opportunity to play at the highest level; the NFL.”

“My opportunity has finally arrived.”

