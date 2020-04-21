After three seasons of dominant play as an edge rusher, Yetur Gross-Matos has declared for the NFL Draft.

Gross-Matos is leaving Penn State tied at 10th all-time with 19 career sacks and ranks 11th in tackles for loss.

As the star defensive end looks forward to the NFL Draft, here are some of the best plays and moments from his career as a Nittany Lion.

Takes over against Iowa in 2018

Gross-Matos was in the midst of a breakout season in 2018, where he went from relatively unknown to being projected as a first-round draft pick.

And against Iowa in 2018, he backed up these arguments and took over the game.

Gross-Matos finished the game with nine tackles, seven of which were solo, as well as setting a career-high with four tackles for loss. He also added two sacks.

Here in the third quarter, Gross-Matos showed his dominance, throwing the Iowa offensive tackle to the ground and finishing the play with a big hit on Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.

Penn State ended up winning the game 30-24, and a big reason why was the effort from Gross-Matos.

Strip sack against Wisconsin in 2018

Two weeks after his dominant performance against Iowa, Gross-Matos once again put on a show at Beaver Stadium.

In Penn State’s win over Wisconsin, Gross-Matos recorded five tackles — all solo — two tackles for loss and tied a career-high with two sacks. This includes the strip-sack above, as Gross-Matos forced and recovered a fumble in the game.

Gross-Matos lined up on the near edge and destroyed the Wisconsin offensive tackle with a rip move, dipped his shoulder, found his way past two other offensive linemen and made the play on the quarterback.

Gross-Matos’ motor is one of the reasons NFL scouts are so high on the prospect, and it was on full display against Wisconsin.

10 tackles against Indiana in 2018

2018 was a breakout year for Gross-Matos, and the game against Indiana was the first sign that the defensive end had the potential to be one of the best pass rushers in the country.

Gross-Matos registered a career-high 10 tackles, which was the most tackles by a Penn State defensive lineman since 2015.

The defensive end also had two sacks, including the one shown above.

Gross-Matos darted to the outside on the snap of the ball, forcing the offensive tackle to react and step, which got him off balance.

Gross-Matos then cut to the inside. The lineman, who was flat-footed couldn’t recover. Then Gross-Matos used a rip move and completed the sack.

Big performance against Ohio State in 2019

After earning first-team All-Big Ten accolades as a sophomore in 2018, Gross-Matos was the focus of offenses in 2019 and often faced double teams throughout entire games.

Gross-Matos tallied 40 tackles in 2019, which was down from his 54 in 2018. But when Penn State needed its pass-rusher the most, Gross-Matos had another game for the ages.

Gross-Matos tallied nine total tackles — three-and-a-half for loss — and two sacks on the road against the Buckeyes.

He was also one of the few members of Penn State’s defense who could consistently contain and bring down Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

On this second-quarter play, Gross-Matos works to the outside hard, before cutting inside and swallowing up the always-elusive Fields and forcing the Buckeyes into a third and very long.

Career-high 2.5 sacks against Idaho

Gross-Matos’ 2019 campaign started off on the right foot with a new career-high of 2.5 sacks as he dominated the Idaho offensive line.

On this first-quarter play, Gross-Matos lines up on the interior of the line, as Penn State put Jayson Oweh on the outside, and Gross-Matos destroys the guard.

Off the snap, the guard is put on an island. The quickness of Gross-Matos wins before the guard can even get a hand on the NFL-bound defensive lineman.