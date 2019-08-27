Shortly before James Franklin took the podium for his season-opening press conference at Beaver Stadium on Tuesday, Penn State released its first official depth chart of the 2019 season.

The Nittany Lions return six starters on offense and seven on the defensive side of the ball heading into Saturday’s home opener against Idaho to kick off the campaign.

As announced by Franklin on Aug. 23, Sean Clifford will be the starting quarterback, with Will Levis behind him. The third spot goes to freshman Ta’quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr., who are separated by an ‘OR’ designation.

In more of a surprise, there is no starting running back listed, as Penn State has listed Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford all with ‘OR’ designations.

However, Franklin said at Tuesday's media availability that Slade will be the lead back.

KJ Hamler, Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter are listed as starters at the wide receiver position. Mac Hippenhammer and Daniel George are listed as second-stringers, while Dan Chisena is listed as the third player after Dotson and Hamler at the slot position. Hamler will also return kickoffs and punts for the Nittany Lions.

On the offensive line, senior Steven Gonzalez is carrying an ‘OR’ tag with redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda at left guard and CJ Thorpe also carries an 'OR' tag with Miranda at right guard, while redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker has won the starting job at left tackle.

On the defensive side of things, there were no significant surprises. Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa are listed as starting linebackers as Cam Brown will sit out the first half of the Idaho game due to the carryover of a targeting penalty from the second half of the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.

Garrett Taylor and Lamont Wade will start at the safety position, while John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields get the start at cornerback. Trent Gordon and freshman Keaton Ellis are listed as backup corners.

Sophomore Jake Pinegar is listed as the starting FG/PAT kicker. Blake Gillikin is the punter and will hold on field goal attempts.