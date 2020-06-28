Penn State is in a luxurious place at the running back position.

Even after the departure of former five-star recruit Ricky Slade to Old Dominion, the Nittany Lions’ running back room is still loaded with talent.

Penn State returns its top three rushers at the running back position from 2019 after finishing the season in the top 40 in the country for rush yards per game as a team.

Here is where Penn State’s running back room stands following the departure of Slade.

A monster season ahead

Journey Brown burst onto the scene last season as he took over as the feature back in the Nittany Lions’ rotation as the year went on.

His raw speed combined with a relentless ability to break tackles made him one of the best runners in the Big Ten as he finished the season ranked fifth in rushing among running backs in the conference with 890 yards.

Brown’s 12 rushing touchdowns were good for third among running backs in the Big Ten.

With Penn State returning four out of its five starting offensive lineman in 2020, the running game that was so dependable a season prior should be just as productive, if not more in the upcoming campaign.

Brown’s best games came in the final third of last season as well, and after his performance at the Cotton Bowl that saw him rush for over 200 yards on 16 carries, it felt like the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native had reached his best form.

If he can carry that momentum into the fall he will likely be one of the top backs in the nation.

Plenty of depth

With the return of Noah Cain and Devyn Ford for their sophomore campaigns, Penn State has arguably the best running back room in the Big Ten, and maybe even the entire NCAA.

At times, Cain looked like he could take over as the number one option at running back last season as his bruising style of downhill running led to an impressive average of 5.3 yards per carry.

His performance against Iowa in Kinnick Stadium helped secure the Nittany Lions a victory, and he was a dependable short-yardage back throughout the entire year.

He finished second on the team in rushing with 443 yards as a true freshman that saw him struggle with injuries that limited his usage in multiple games.

If Cain can stay healthy, he should post even more impressive numbers than his freshman campaign and prove his value as he prepares to be the presumed starter in 2021.

Another true sophomore, Devyn Ford, will likely round out the running back rotation for Penn State this season.

Ford proved to be valuable in his limited usage due to the crowded nature of the running back room last season, but with Slade’s departure Ford will be that third guy in the three-man rotation that the Nittany Lions loved to deploy all last year.

In the opening game against Idaho, Ford gave a sneak-peak of his potential as he ran for over 100 yards and found the endzone in his college debut.

The future

Incoming freshman Caziah Holmes is the newest addition to the running back room, a four-star recruit out of Florida who was listed as an athlete coming out of high school.

On Penn State’s 2020 roster he is listed as a running back, but will likely redshirt with the amount of qualified guys at the position already.

Keyvonne Lee is another four-star recruit out of Florida who will likely be in the same position as Holmes in terms of playing time this fall.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE