It should be an ideal day for football when Penn State takes the field for the opening game of the 2019 season on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will kick off the campaign against Idaho at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.

AccuWeather predicts sunny skies in the State College area at kickoff, with temperatures reaching a high of 78 degrees.

The weather should cooperate throughout the contest, with clear skies expected in the evening. Temperatures will eventually dip into the mid 60’s, before eventually reaching a low of 57 on the night.