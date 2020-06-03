Lamont Wade continued to speak out against racial injustice Wednesday as the Penn State safety spoke to a crowd during a protest in Pittsburgh.

Lamont Wade, a Penn State Student, speaks to the group pic.twitter.com/i9HjXOMsY3 — Lauren Lee (@lauren_llee) June 3, 2020

"300, 400 years later and we're still trying to fix this, still,” Wade said in a video on Twitter. "Imagine running a race and being held back 400 yards. How are you supposed to win?”

Wade then shared what he believes are the top-five problems members of black community are facing right now.

Lamont Wade continues to speak pic.twitter.com/doAtXWe1Fx — Lauren Lee (@lauren_llee) June 3, 2020

The video posted on Twitter captured four of the five problems Wade discussed, including mass incarceration, miseducation, gentrification and police genocide.

The protest in Pittsburgh was one of many in the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, following multiple other acts of racial injustice.