Penn St Indiana Football Pat Freiermuth AP

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.

 Darron Cummings/AP

Penn State has lost another key starter to injury this season.

James Franklin announced that junior tight end Pat Freiermuth will undergo surgery next week and will miss the remainder of the season.

Franklin said that Freiermuth sustained the injury in Penn State’s loss to Ohio State and has not been able to play without pain since.

Freshman tight end Brenton Strange started in place of Freiermuth in the Nittany Lions’ 41-21 loss at home to Iowa.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.