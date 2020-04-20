Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Freshman Christian Hackenberg collected a low snap at the 37-yard line with 35 seconds left in the White Out against No. 18 Michigan.

The Nittany Lions, down by seven, blew a first-half lead with multiple turnovers in the second half and needed a miracle.

Hackenberg stepped up in the pocket and heaved the ball down the sideline towards the goal line. Receiver Allen Robinson went up and got it.

Beaver Stadium shook with noise after Hackenberg tied the game and forced overtime, where the Nittany Lions pulled off the upset, 43-40, in a dramatic four-overtime contest.

The first two possessions in the game resulted in interceptions, and things just got wilder from there.

Penn State defensive lineman Anthony Zettel ended up with an interception and Michigan returned a fumble for a touchdown as the two teams combined to turn the ball over seven times in the back and forth game.

The two teams combined for 45 first downs and 779 yards in front of 107,000 fans.

Following the catch by Robinson and the touchdown by Hackenberg, Penn State tied the game, but Michigan came up just short on a 52-yard field goal as time expired, forcing the game into overtime, where it just got crazier.

Penn State got the ball first in overtime, and Sam Ficken missed a 40-yard field goal attempt. Michigan took over with an opportunity to win the game with just a field goal.

The Nittany Lions defense stood strong, however, and forced Michigan into a 40-yard field goal from the same exact spot on the field. Penn State blocked it, forcing a second overtime.

The two teams traded field goals in the second overtime.

Then, in the first play of the third overtime, Robinson fumbled an end-around and Michigan recovered, once again only needing three points to avoid the upset.

The Wolverines offense couldn’t get into the endzone and ended up attempting a 33-yard field goal from the center of the field, but Brendan Gibbons, who finished the game 4-for-7 including a 47-yard attempt, missed it and Penn State once again survived.

In the fourth overtime, Gibbons converted on a 40-yard attempt, and Penn State had an opportunity to win the game with a touchdown.

And that’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did.

Bill Belton bounced to the outside on first and goal and brought Beaver Stadium to its feet as the Nittany Lions pulled off the thrilling upset of the Wolverines.

Penn State moved to 4-2 on the season with the victory and finished the year 7-5. The team wasn’t eligible for a bowl game because of the sanctions from the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

This was also the final season that Bill O’Brien coached at Penn State before moving on to the Houston Texans, thus launching the James Franklin era in Happy Valley.

