Penn State athletics has reported an additional 13 positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Oct. 17-23 Penn State Athletics conducted 1,304 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 165 positive cases out of 9,927 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a statement.